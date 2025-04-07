First Thing Monday: 2025-04-07

April 7, 2025

  1. the higher state – Every word
  2. the higher state – nothing you can say
  3. The Jesus lizard – Glamorous
  4. The Jesus lizard – Lady shoes
  5. villenettes – zombie
  6. Villenettes – set you on fire
  7. cities alight – if
  8. cities alight – angst
  9. cities alight – hello
  10. Eilen Jewell – high shelf booze
  11. Goons of doom – Bikey zombie
  12. Black Francis – The Seus
  13. Godstar – seeing stars
  14. Her space holiday – One for My Soul
  15. Kristin Hersh – snake oil
  16. Kristin Hersh – vanishing twin
  17. trio electrico – cave women
  18. Main Phase – South East
  19. Main Phase – Them Say
  20. Leeroy Thornhill – Low 1
  21. Leeroy Thornhill – Low 2
  22. DJ Fokus – Get A Bearing
  23. DJ Fokus – Dream
  24. Dylan Fogarty – Locked 99
