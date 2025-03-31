First Thing Monday: 2025-03-31

- Madder Lake – Lizards
- Buster Brown – Buster Brown
- Sid Rumpo – Wang Dang Doodle
- Monks – shut up
- Monks – I hate you
- del shannon – runaway ’67
- Negative Space – Forbidden Fruit
- White Lightning – Under Screaming Double Eagle
- Tim Moore – the wind and the wave
- the baker suite – shake off the dust
- the baker suite – rush of light
- fith – bright skies
- monkey boy – get gone
- Monnone Alone – steep ravine
- Jacob Moore – infinity
- Jacob Moore – from above
- cuddlefish – Marco Paulo
- chinook – child of the water
- cults – high road
- cults – always forever
- A.L.I.S.O.N & Hotel Pools – Escape
- A.L.I.S.O.N & Hotel Pools – Ricochet
- Dylan Fogarty – Thaxtead
- Dylan Fogarty – 1974
- Sam Goku – Tides (Under The Moonlight)
- Sam Goku – Temple Arp
Reader's opinions