First Thing Monday: 2025-03-31

Written by on March 31, 2025

  1. Madder Lake – Lizards
  2. Buster Brown – Buster Brown
  3. Sid Rumpo – Wang Dang Doodle
  4. Monks – shut up
  5. Monks – I hate you
  6. del shannon – runaway ’67
  7. Negative Space – Forbidden Fruit
  8. White Lightning – Under Screaming Double Eagle
  9. Tim Moore – the wind and the wave
  10. the baker suite – shake off the dust
  11. the baker suite – rush of light
  12. fith – bright skies
  13. monkey boy – get gone
  14. Monnone Alone – steep ravine
  15. Jacob Moore – infinity
  16. Jacob Moore – from above
  17. cuddlefish – Marco Paulo
  18. chinook – child of the water
  19. cults – high road
  20. cults – always forever
  21. A.L.I.S.O.N & Hotel Pools – Escape
  22. A.L.I.S.O.N & Hotel Pools – Ricochet
  23. Dylan Fogarty – Thaxtead
  24. Dylan Fogarty – 1974
  25. Sam Goku – Tides (Under The Moonlight)
  26. Sam Goku – Temple Arp
