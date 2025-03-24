First Thing Monday: 2025-03-24

Written by on March 24, 2025

  1. Minky G and Rosco – just wondering
  2. Don Morrison’s Raging Thirst – Where are we now
  3. Jessica Luxx – before you get older
  4. Jessica Luxx – stay with me
  5. Idly by – Bones
  6. Idly by – lie to me
  7. The BandShe – hot mess
  8. Buddy & Julie Miller – Memphis Jane
  9. Buddy and Julie Miller – June
  10. anna smyrk & band – daylight saving
  11. anna smyrk & band – view from the 36th floor
  12. anna smyrk & band – the excavator
  13. outpost – couldn’t find the box it came in
  14. outpost – trip back from mission viejo
  15. Orsino nation – Jonas
  16. A.L.I.S.O.N & Hotel Pools – Lifted
  17. A.L.I.S.O.N & Hotel Pools – Solitude
  18. iiO feat. Nadia Ali – Rapture (Armin Van Buuren Remix)
  19. Maglev – Levitate (Original)
  20. Ghostland ft Sinead O’Conner – GUIDE ME GOD (Paul van Dyk Remix)
  21. Tina Cousins – Hymn (Kenny Hayes Remix)
  22. Maglev – Levitate (Spacepunk Remix)
  23. DJ AIR – ALONE WITH ME (FLUTLICHT MIX)
  24. Dragon – The Dragon (Fridge Mix)
  25. ian van dahl – castles in the sky (peter luts remix)
