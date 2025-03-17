First Thing Monday: 2025-03-17

Written by on March 17, 2025

  1. Mr Centipede – My ringtone
  2. Mr Brown – I do hurt
  3. Mr Brown – inside out
  4. swapmeet – ceiling fan
  5. swapmeet – halfway
  6. Maraby band – black and white photograph
  7. Maraby band – mackay song
  8. Eris O’Brien – stay that way
  9. Chris Missen – walking down a country road
  10. sacred cowboys – nothing grows in texas
  11. Nick and Liesl – sing sing
  12. Nick and Liesl – mistakes happen
  13. Bridie O’Brien – Loch Ness
  14. Bridie O’Brien – take me to the island
  15. MPU101 – Oberheim Junction
  16. MPU101 – panasonic kid
  17. Stef – Trancefloor Alarmstufe: Rot (03-04-2002)
  18. ATB and Roberta Carter – Let U Go (Wippenberg Remix)
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Prison Show: 2025-03-16

Current track

Title

Artist