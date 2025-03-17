First Thing Monday: 2025-03-17

- Mr Centipede – My ringtone
- Mr Brown – I do hurt
- Mr Brown – inside out
- swapmeet – ceiling fan
- swapmeet – halfway
- Maraby band – black and white photograph
- Maraby band – mackay song
- Eris O’Brien – stay that way
- Chris Missen – walking down a country road
- sacred cowboys – nothing grows in texas
- Nick and Liesl – sing sing
- Nick and Liesl – mistakes happen
- Bridie O’Brien – Loch Ness
- Bridie O’Brien – take me to the island
- MPU101 – Oberheim Junction
- MPU101 – panasonic kid
- Stef – Trancefloor Alarmstufe: Rot (03-04-2002)
- ATB and Roberta Carter – Let U Go (Wippenberg Remix)
Reader's opinions