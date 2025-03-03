First Thing Monday: 2025-03-03

  1. G.MEN – IL CANTO DEI RAGAZZI
  2. KITES – TE NE VAI
  3. Astro – time on your clock
  4. Art of sleeping – Like a thief
  5. Speedboat – Beach umbrella/ the brawl
  6. Speedboat – Oh well
  7. circle clan – heedless
  8. circle clan – rust
  9. Eskalators – Eskimo
  10. Safehouse – Things that you say
  11. Jane modric – Fly
  12. Martin Bell – Sail on forever
  13. Adrian Whitehead – Saving Caroline
  14. Steven Wilkins – Thanks for asking anyway
  15. the asteroid – the river
  16. the asteroid – Rukma Vimana
  17. Attack in Black – Northern Towns
  18. Scrunter – Jumbie (De Road Mix)
  19. Acid Coco – Soy La Fuerza
  20. WOST – BRIGHTER DAYS (CULO EDIT)
  21. Operator – Mall To Beach 80′
  22. Edward – Tentacle
  23. oma totem – choreos
