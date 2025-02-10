First Thing Monday: 2025-02-10
Written by Playlist Robot on February 10, 2025
- Riff Raiders – When I’m dreaming
- Persian Rugs – Ballad of a fatman
- Georgia Oatley – Arrowhead
- Coldwave – watch it
- the nomads – Going down slow
- Mojave 3 – Most days
- labrats – one of these days
- labrats – enough
- Jen lush – Black hammer
- Jen lush – Blackwing
- Jack Nolan – New shoes
- Sime Nugent – Be there soon
- Putrescent seepage – Malforming Butchered Heaps
- the peaves – without the lights
- Panda Dub – Bad Weather
- Panda Dub – Shapes & Shadows
- DJ Spellbound – Spellbound mega Mix