First Thing Monday: 2025-02-10

Written by on February 10, 2025

  1. Riff Raiders – When I’m dreaming
  2. Persian Rugs – Ballad of a fatman
  3. Georgia Oatley – Arrowhead
  4. Coldwave – watch it
  5. the nomads – Going down slow
  6. Mojave 3 – Most days
  7. labrats – one of these days
  8. labrats – enough
  9. Jen lush – Black hammer
  10. Jen lush – Blackwing
  11. Jack Nolan – New shoes
  12. Sime Nugent – Be there soon
  13. Putrescent seepage – Malforming Butchered Heaps
  14. the peaves – without the lights
  15. Panda Dub – Bad Weather
  16. Panda Dub – Shapes & Shadows
  17. DJ Spellbound – Spellbound mega Mix
