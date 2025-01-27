First Thing Monday: 2025-01-27

Written by on January 27, 2025

  1. Nancy Wilson – Sunshine
  2. Gene Harris – As
  3. Ronnie Laws – Always there
  4. Max Raffeng – Leila
  5. Roger Webb – Summer Green, Autumn Gold
  6. The Denny Motion Strings – Sunbeams
  7. Waldir Calmon – Zorra
  8. Dick Walter – Dream View
  9. Alfonso Zenga – Daniela
  10. St. Maarten’s The Rolling Tones – It’s A Feeling
  11. Frank Perez – Chasing Bank Robbers
  12. Magic Circle Express – Magic Fever
  13. Frank Perez – Code Blue
  14. Aretha Franklin – The weight
  15. Frank Perez – Highway Patrol
  16. Tony Joe White – Stud-spider
  17. Madeline Bell & Alan Parker – That’s What Friends Are For
  18. Keith Mansfield – Incidental Backcloth No. 3
  19. Five Letters – Tha Kee Tha Tha
  20. Madeline Bell – It Happened One Night
  21. Keith Roberts – Override
  22. Mike Moran – El Zoro
  23. David Lindup – At Risk
  24. the quests – Hava Nagila
  25. The Tijuana Brats – Karate Chop
  26. Ted Sirota’s Rebel Souls – Geronimo’s free
  27. Jake Mason Trio – candy smack
  28. Jake Mason Trio – the grain store
  29. the putbacks – waz that?
  30. Gypsy brown – stepping stones
  31. The public opinion Afro orchestra – Mr Clean
  32. Arundel – Chimpanzee
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Powersurge: 2025-01-26

Current track

Title

Artist