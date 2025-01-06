First Thing Monday: 2025-01-06

  1. Magi – win or lose
  2. fiberglass vegetables – pain
  3. Luke and the Apostles – Not Far Off
  4. Tourists – I Need My Music
  5. Gold – no parking
  6. Heat exchange – inferno
  7. Cream – NSU
  8. Cream – sleepy time time
  9. Cream – Lawdy mama
  10. Gracious – Introduction
  11. Gracious – Heaven
  12. Gracious – Hell
  13. steely dan – I Got the News
  14. Steely Dan – Josie
  15. Max Merritt & The Meteors – Hey jude
  16. MC5 – Starship
  17. Hivemind – Pyramid
  18. Jen Lush and Steve Lennox – twelfth night
  19. The McClymonts – I Got This
  20. M83 – Reunion (radio edit)
  21. Steve Grady – Legacy
  22. Grace Potter and the nocturnals – ah mary
  23. Coby Grant – music
  24. Eve Gowen – Isn’t so bad
  25. Ming & FS – Bonus Round
  26. Soulstice – Where Were You?
  27. Coma Conscience – Big Sur
  28. Eames – Wake Up
