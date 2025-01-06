First Thing Monday: 2025-01-06

- Magi – win or lose
- fiberglass vegetables – pain
- Luke and the Apostles – Not Far Off
- Tourists – I Need My Music
- Gold – no parking
- Heat exchange – inferno
- Cream – NSU
- Cream – sleepy time time
- Cream – Lawdy mama
- Gracious – Introduction
- Gracious – Heaven
- Gracious – Hell
- steely dan – I Got the News
- Steely Dan – Josie
- Max Merritt & The Meteors – Hey jude
- MC5 – Starship
- Hivemind – Pyramid
- Jen Lush and Steve Lennox – twelfth night
- The McClymonts – I Got This
- M83 – Reunion (radio edit)
- Steve Grady – Legacy
- Grace Potter and the nocturnals – ah mary
- Coby Grant – music
- Eve Gowen – Isn’t so bad
- Ming & FS – Bonus Round
- Soulstice – Where Were You?
- Coma Conscience – Big Sur
- Eames – Wake Up
