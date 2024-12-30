First Thing Monday: 2024-12-30

Written by on December 30, 2024

  1. The good China – turn the page
  2. Robert Muinos – Baker
  3. baxter avalon – Corio
  4. Dainty morsels – Don’t stray
  5. Dainty morsels – Little Miss Green
  6. Coldwave – twenty two
  7. Coldwave – watch it – faceless
  8. ethanol blend – I ran
  9. ethanol blend – Thermal underwater
  10. The US band – once in a dream
  11. the hounds – Friday night
  12. united force – weakness
  13. sprawl – worth
  14. Jolly Mukherjee With The Madras Cinematic Orchestra – Sarang
  15. curse ov dialect – calamity
  16. Chris Flannigan – Get Together
  17. Chris Flannigan – Secret
  18. Prozak – Bedroom Bully
  19. Prozak – Big Bass Drum
  20. Kamaya Painters – Far From Over
  21. Three From The Right – A Day At The Beach
  22. The Quest – C Sharp
  23. Dutch Force – Deadline
  24. The Music Factory – All In You
  25. Barcode Brothers – Flute (fridge remix)
  26. Smike Van Art & A.J. Sonic – Medusa (Fridge Remix)
  27. Girls Aloud – Sound Of The Underground (Kenny Hayes Remix)
  28. Emmanuel Top – Turkish Bazar (Reloop Remix)
  29. Gary D. – Elevate Your Mind (Original Mix)
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Powersurge: 2024-12-29

Current track

Title

Artist