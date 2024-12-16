First Thing Monday: 2024-12-16

Written by on December 16, 2024

  1. Yellow blue bus II – Realignment
  2. Dan Roeters – before we washed away
  3. Darren Zaza – coming home
  4. the busymen – ralphy magoo/savage
  5. the busymen – west end connection
  6. The screaming jennies – scene stealer
  7. the screaming jennies – she’s ok
  8. versus – Janet
  9. versus – i’ll be you
  10. Vaudeville – running on empty
  11. The verys – devil is white
  12. the verys – Charlie
  13. the verys – feel real
  14. Kate Miller – Ciecle
  15. Louis Marlo – Magnetic
  16. Opus – Figures
  17. BAVR – Blowout (BAVR Remix)
  18. BAVR – Rather Be (BAVR Remix)
  19. DJ Boombastic – Boombastic Paradise
  20. DuMonde – Never Look Back (Mario Lopez remix)
  21. Cygnus X – Superstring (Rank 1 Deep Dub)
  22. Three Drives On A Vinyl – Sunset On Ibiza
  23. Smike Van Art & A.J. Sonic – Medusa (Fridge Remix)
  24. Dragon – The Dragon (Fridge Mix)
