First Thing Monday: 2024-12-09

- price of silence – sight
- price of silence – restrain
- price of silence – Rhino
- priority orange – he’s in the pub
- priority orange – Cammy
- offensive – BBQ area
- NFI – raining
- king daddy – fox in the henhouse
- the good life – October leaves
- the good life – inmates
- Golden smog – red headed stepchild
- Golden smog – prison wife
- golden smog – He’s a dick
- the good minus – catch us up
- fight – laid to rest
- Go violets – Josie
- JHD revival band – revelator revelator
- Jemma & the Clifton Hillbillies – April’s fool
- Jemima – Soho
- Muse – Time is running out
- Muse – Interlude
- cults – Always forever
- cults – high road
- Mr G – stolen moments
- Mr G – Blessed
- Pixl & Polarity – Single Mind
- Sully – Swandive
- Genotype & Just Jungle – Riddem Emphasis
- Genotype & Just Jungle – Ear Sharp
Reader's opinions