First Thing Monday: 2024-12-09

Written by on December 9, 2024

  1. price of silence – sight
  2. price of silence – restrain
  3. price of silence – Rhino
  4. priority orange – he’s in the pub
  5. priority orange – Cammy
  6. offensive – BBQ area
  7. NFI – raining
  8. king daddy – fox in the henhouse
  9. the good life – October leaves
  10. the good life – inmates
  11. Golden smog – red headed stepchild
  12. Golden smog – prison wife
  13. golden smog – He’s a dick
  14. the good minus – catch us up
  15. fight – laid to rest
  16. Go violets – Josie
  17. JHD revival band – revelator revelator
  18. Jemma & the Clifton Hillbillies – April’s fool
  19. Jemima – Soho
  20. Muse – Time is running out
  21. Muse – Interlude
  22. cults – Always forever
  23. cults – high road
  24. Mr G – stolen moments
  25. Mr G – Blessed
  26. Pixl & Polarity – Single Mind
  27. Sully – Swandive
  28. Genotype & Just Jungle – Riddem Emphasis
  29. Genotype & Just Jungle – Ear Sharp
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Powersurge: 2024-12-08

Current track

Title

Artist