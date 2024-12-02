First Thing Monday: 2024-12-02

- ugly ugly ugly – Living in a sponge
- ugly ugly ugly – Bye
- Ukulele death squad – waterfall
- Ukulele death squad – hurricane
- Horrahedd – Hideous
- kamikaze – small town
- Ulsers – cabaret
- Ulsers – nerve gas
- ubik – piece of mind
- ubik – the fly
- Margaret Urlich – every little thing
- the urges – the 13th floor
- Sumac Dub and The Maucals – First Thing
- Prince Fatty feat. Shniece – Black Rabbit
- NICE TRICK – Come Wid It
- FLUID HAUNTS – Fresh Airmax
- FLUID HAUNTS – Back Through The Fog
- DJ Q – Speedy Gs
- DJ Q with Shola Ama & Hans Glader – I Can’t Stay
- DJ Q – All That I Could
- Y U QT – When I’m With U
- Gipsy – Gipsy (Don’t Let The Drugs Get You)
