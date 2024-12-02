First Thing Monday: 2024-12-02

Written by on December 2, 2024

  1. ugly ugly ugly – Living in a sponge
  2. ugly ugly ugly – Bye
  3. Ukulele death squad – waterfall
  4. Ukulele death squad – hurricane
  5. Horrahedd – Hideous
  6. kamikaze – small town
  7. Ulsers – cabaret
  8. Ulsers – nerve gas
  9. ubik – piece of mind
  10. ubik – the fly
  11. Margaret Urlich – every little thing
  12. the urges – the 13th floor
  13. Sumac Dub and The Maucals – First Thing
  14. Prince Fatty feat. Shniece – Black Rabbit
  15. NICE TRICK – Come Wid It
  16. FLUID HAUNTS – Fresh Airmax
  17. FLUID HAUNTS – Back Through The Fog
  18. DJ Q – Speedy Gs
  19. DJ Q with Shola Ama & Hans Glader – I Can’t Stay
  20. DJ Q – All That I Could
  21. Y U QT – When I’m With U
  22. Gipsy – Gipsy (Don’t Let The Drugs Get You)
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Powersurge: 2024-12-01

Current track

Title

Artist