First Thing Monday: 2024-11-25

Written by on November 25, 2024

  1. ultraviolet – zoot
  2. mike wilde – somewhere i can be
  3. circle clan – stunned fish
  4. circle clan – heedless
  5. circle clan – rust
  6. no through road – Party at G
  7. no through road – rock and roll
  8. Eric Bogle – flying away
  9. Eric Bogle – someone else’s problem
  10. Noel Bridge – road train
  11. steve ashley – pushing up daisies
  12. the american public with sarah masters – security
  13. dream wake dream – read me
  14. dream wake dream – draw the line
  15. No Logo – Easy
  16. José Padilla – Voltar
  17. Mo’ Horizons – Sunshine Today
  18. wiley – wearing my rolex
  19. TMP – If We Shella Verse
  20. Oceantied – Reality
  21. Anz – Loos In Twos (NRG)
  22. keros – are you ready
  23. atlantis vs avatar feat. miriam stockley – fiji (lange remix)
