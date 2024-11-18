First Thing Monday: 2024-11-18

Written by on November 18, 2024

  1. Queens of the Stone Age – first it giveth
  2. Queens of the Stone Age – a song for the dead
  3. the rapture – don gon do it
  4. the rapture – the devil
  5. Muse – Apocalypse please
  6. Muse – time is running out
  7. midnight juggernauts – tombstone
  8. midnight juggernauts – into the galaxy
  9. The Format – She Doesn’t Get It
  10. The Format – Oceans
  11. Franz Ferdinand – take me out
  12. Franz Ferdinand – this fire
  13. Melissa fraser – Red feather
  14. mustered courage – behind the bullet
  15. Jay hoad – family song
  16. Emily Davis and the open road – Home
  17. squeaker – storm inside
  18. Kat7 – Chuck Harn
  19. Kat7 Feat. Tóke – Silence
  20. Merker – Check 1
  21. Merker – Na Na (Massive Mix)
  22. Macarite – Nite n Day
  23. Macarite – Dream Come True
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Powersurge: 2024-11-17

Current track

Title

Artist