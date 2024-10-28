First Thing Monday: 2024-10-28

Written by on October 28, 2024

  1. iron butterfly – are you happy
  2. iron butterfly – In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida
  3. julie driscoll brian auger & the trinity – season of the witch
  4. Julie Driscoll, Brian Auger & The Trinity – the road to cairo
  5. the grateful dead – Dark Star
  6. Ole Georg / OGM Music – Action Music for Action People
  7. Ole Georg / OGM Music – The Year in Harmony
  8. Azar lawrence – novo ano
  9. Piero Piccioni – Ursula Shake
  10. Fred Bongusto – Un Detective
  11. Armando Trovajoli – FMB Shake
  12. Flora Purim – Moon dreams
  13. The U-bombs – Radio active
  14. Systems go – Transatlantic line
  15. Systems go – No more xmas carol
  16. aztecs – Mississippi
  17. aztecs – Truth
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Powersurge: 2024-10-27

Current track

Title

Artist