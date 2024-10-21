First Thing Monday: 2024-10-21

  1. John Barry – Try
  2. John Barry – the more things change
  3. John Barry – afternoon
  4. Barigozzi Group – Brasilian Butterfly
  5. Barigozzi Group – Flute Safari
  6. Barigozzi Group – Urubamba
  7. Barigozzi Group – Tarzan Dance
  8. Keith Mansfield and John Cameron – Half Forgotten Daydreams
  9. Keith Mansfield and John Cameron – Liquid Sunshine
  10. Jackie Moore – Clean up your own yard
  11. Jackie Moore – wonderful marvelous
  12. Jackie Moore – Clean up your own yard
  13. Steve Gray – Low Profile
  14. John Scott – Tension And Release
  15. Jim Lawless – Keeping Pace
  16. Johnny Pearson – Jaguar
  17. King Solomon – politician rag
  18. Heinz Kiessling – Margarita
  19. Billy Larkin & The Delegates – funky fire
  20. Neil Richardson – The Riviera Affair
  21. Neil Richardson – Busy Spectacle
  22. Jimmy McGriff – Misty
  23. various De Wolfe Records compilation – various De Wolfe Records compilation
  24. The Hondells – Raycan
  25. Sambo – woman
  26. SYD DALE & HIS ORCHESTRA – Quite Contrary
  27. SYD DALE & HIS ORCHESTRA – The Hell Raisers
  28. SYD DALE & HIS ORCHESTRA – Slipstream I and II
  29. The Carpenters with Karen Carpenter – Dancing in the street
  30. The Carpenters with Karen Carpenter – Help!
