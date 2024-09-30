First Thing Monday: 2024-09-30

  1. Jun Parker – dancing in the dark
  2. Parsley sound – sitar magic
  3. the shambolics – Danny Boy
  4. the shambolics – Seven seas
  5. the seen – space girl
  6. the seen – family pets
  7. High highs – Boxing
  8. High highs – cascades
  9. Hanne Hukkelberg – Berlin
  10. house of circles – Song for Justin
  11. Hot rollers – Wickerman shoes
  12. Hot rollers – something to remember
  13. Hound – Gamekeeper
  14. Suzanne Petersen – Our street
  15. Michael Peter (and female singer?) – May
  16. Fluid Motion – Lost and Found
  17. Jazzanova – Bohemian Sunset
  18. Mark Farina – Midnight Calling
  19. Nathan Alexander – Groovestorm
  20. Nathan Alexander – Accelerate
  21. York – Farewell To The Moon (Club Mix)
  22. Planet Funk – Chase The Sun (Extended Club Mix)
  23. Groove Armada, Celetia Martin – My Friend (Radio Edit)
  24. iiO feat. Nadia Ali – Rapture (Armin Van Buuren Remix)
  25. Taucher – Pictures of a Gallery (Fridge Remix)
  26. Barthezz – On The Move (Riva Remix)
