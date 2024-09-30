First Thing Monday: 2024-09-30

- Jun Parker – dancing in the dark
- Parsley sound – sitar magic
- the shambolics – Danny Boy
- the shambolics – Seven seas
- the seen – space girl
- the seen – family pets
- High highs – Boxing
- High highs – cascades
- Hanne Hukkelberg – Berlin
- house of circles – Song for Justin
- Hot rollers – Wickerman shoes
- Hot rollers – something to remember
- Hound – Gamekeeper
- Suzanne Petersen – Our street
- Michael Peter (and female singer?) – May
- Fluid Motion – Lost and Found
- Jazzanova – Bohemian Sunset
- Mark Farina – Midnight Calling
- Nathan Alexander – Groovestorm
- Nathan Alexander – Accelerate
- York – Farewell To The Moon (Club Mix)
- Planet Funk – Chase The Sun (Extended Club Mix)
- Groove Armada, Celetia Martin – My Friend (Radio Edit)
- iiO feat. Nadia Ali – Rapture (Armin Van Buuren Remix)
- Taucher – Pictures of a Gallery (Fridge Remix)
- Barthezz – On The Move (Riva Remix)
Reader's opinions