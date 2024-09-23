First Thing Monday: 2024-09-23

  1. All them witches – Until it unwinds
  2. All them witches – Swallowed by the sea
  3. Bridget Allan – Adriatic seas
  4. kate andrews – army
  5. Animal – there’s no tomorrow
  6. alexis – play this game
  7. Sophia’s return – cruising motion
  8. Brett stokes with Costa – welcome stranger
  9. dream wake dream – blow it up!
  10. Dr Puff – track 1
  11. Dr Puff – track 2
  12. Kai Dub – Vernal Equinox
  13. Kai Dub, Mikey General – Look Like You
  14. Bakey – Bring It Back
  15. Bakey ft. Kasia – No Name Groove
  16. Audioplacid – A View from the Clouds
  17. Gardeweg – It’s Time (CJ Stone Remix)
  18. FREE STATE – RELEASE (DAVE202 AND PHIL GREEN REMIX)
  19. Freestate – Release (Sumatra Remix)
  20. Steve Callaghan and Frase – the element (ian betts remix)
  21. Audioplacid – Skyscraper
  22. Audioplacid – Tokyo Dawn
Powersurge: 2024-09-22

