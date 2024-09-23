First Thing Monday: 2024-09-23

- All them witches – Until it unwinds
- All them witches – Swallowed by the sea
- Bridget Allan – Adriatic seas
- kate andrews – army
- Animal – there’s no tomorrow
- alexis – play this game
- Sophia’s return – cruising motion
- Brett stokes with Costa – welcome stranger
- dream wake dream – blow it up!
- Dr Puff – track 1
- Dr Puff – track 2
- Kai Dub – Vernal Equinox
- Kai Dub, Mikey General – Look Like You
- Bakey – Bring It Back
- Bakey ft. Kasia – No Name Groove
- Audioplacid – A View from the Clouds
- Gardeweg – It’s Time (CJ Stone Remix)
- FREE STATE – RELEASE (DAVE202 AND PHIL GREEN REMIX)
- Freestate – Release (Sumatra Remix)
- Steve Callaghan and Frase – the element (ian betts remix)
- Audioplacid – Skyscraper
- Audioplacid – Tokyo Dawn
