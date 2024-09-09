First Thing Monday: 2024-09-09

- steely dan – deacon blues
- steely dan – Home at last
- steely dan – I got the news
- Gentle giant – prologue
- Gentle giant – schooldays
- Gentle giant – Working All Day
- Stuart Jones – Ruthie’s piece
- Richard Bernas – Almanac For September
- Leap of faith – mess of the blues
- Leap of faith – bluest blues
- fake tan – femme fatale
- fake tan – Medley
- Dead man ink – 12th planet
- Dead man ink – root and run
- Last house on the left – endless charade
- Dan Lynch – Australia
- Dr Dog – hang on
- Kevin Drew – It’s cool
- Dr. Dre with Nancy Fletcher, Barbara Wilson, Dorothy Coleman – Keep Their Heads Ringin’
- Weird Al Yankovic – White & Nerdy
- Omen Breaks – On Beat, Off Beat
- Dub-Liner – Quiet
- Simply Dread – P.L.U.R.
