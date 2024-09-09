First Thing Monday: 2024-09-09

Written by on September 9, 2024

  1. steely dan – deacon blues
  2. steely dan – Home at last
  3. steely dan – I got the news
  4. Gentle giant – prologue
  5. Gentle giant – schooldays
  6. Gentle giant – Working All Day
  7. Stuart Jones – Ruthie’s piece
  8. Richard Bernas – Almanac For September
  9. Leap of faith – mess of the blues
  10. Leap of faith – bluest blues
  11. fake tan – femme fatale
  12. fake tan – Medley
  13. Dead man ink – 12th planet
  14. Dead man ink – root and run
  15. Last house on the left – endless charade
  16. Dan Lynch – Australia
  17. Dr Dog – hang on
  18. Kevin Drew – It’s cool
  19. Dr. Dre with Nancy Fletcher, Barbara Wilson, Dorothy Coleman – Keep Their Heads Ringin’
  20. Weird Al Yankovic – White & Nerdy
  21. Omen Breaks – On Beat, Off Beat
  22. Dub-Liner – Quiet
  23. Simply Dread – P.L.U.R.
