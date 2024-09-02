First Thing Monday: 2024-09-02

- Ciggie Witch – Part Two
- Ciggie Witch – Internet
- Katy Steele – diamonds
- Katy Steele – where’s the laughter
- Static jacks – Decoder ring
- The Way Outs – nowhere fast
- The way outs – hunga hunga
- Gillian Welch – Annabelle
- Jenny Wilson – the path
- the rules – rumour
- the rules – leather
- the rowdy neighbours – drink on
- the rowdy neighbours – she’s attracted too
- the hushes – brownsville
- the hushes – wagon wheel
- The Aves – grow up
- The Aves – stand by
- the Jam – in the city
- the Jam – The Modern World
- Aston ‘Family Man’ Barrett , The Wailers Band – Steppers Rock
- Brimstone – Back Weh
- Brimstone – Babylon
- Maria Anderson – Cottage By The Sea Side
- Jimmy Riley – We’re Gonna Make It
- Family Man – Dub Maker
- Johnny Rivera and The Tequila Brass – Cloud Nine
- Los nombres – todos
- Lola Martin – Edamise Oh!
- L’Ensemble Abricot – Chonga
- Neekeetone – Hide U
- Neekeetone – Jungle Brother
- choose mics – One Gift
Reader's opinions