First Thing Monday: 2024-09-02

  1. Ciggie Witch – Part Two
  2. Ciggie Witch – Internet
  3. Katy Steele – diamonds
  4. Katy Steele – where’s the laughter
  5. Static jacks – Decoder ring
  6. The Way Outs – nowhere fast
  7. The way outs – hunga hunga
  8. Gillian Welch – Annabelle
  9. Jenny Wilson – the path
  10. the rules – rumour
  11. the rules – leather
  12. the rowdy neighbours – drink on
  13. the rowdy neighbours – she’s attracted too
  14. the hushes – brownsville
  15. the hushes – wagon wheel
  16. The Aves – grow up
  17. The Aves – stand by
  18. the Jam – in the city
  19. the Jam – The Modern World
  20. Aston ‘Family Man’ Barrett , The Wailers Band – Steppers Rock
  21. Brimstone – Back Weh
  22. Brimstone – Babylon
  23. Maria Anderson – Cottage By The Sea Side
  24. Jimmy Riley – We’re Gonna Make It
  25. Family Man – Dub Maker
  26. Johnny Rivera and The Tequila Brass – Cloud Nine
  27. Los nombres – todos
  28. Lola Martin – Edamise Oh!
  29. L’Ensemble Abricot – Chonga
  30. Neekeetone – Hide U
  31. Neekeetone – Jungle Brother
  32. choose mics – One Gift
Powersurge: 2024-09-01

