First Thing Monday: 2024-08-26

Written by on August 26, 2024

  1. church moms – kool aid
  2. church moms – roid boys
  3. chook race – lost the ghost
  4. Golonka – Travellers song
  5. Golonka – Clowns caravan
  6. Its a hoax – in a place
  7. Its a hoax – changer
  8. Mark Curtis and The Flannelettes – rock n roll heaven
  9. Mark Curtis and The Flannelettes – pigs and troughs
  10. Kim Churchill – bathed in black
  11. the church of hysteria – the murder rate
  12. ciggie witch – Latest Fashion
  13. chocolate strings – hot tip
  14. Panda Dub – Feeling Alive
  15. Panda Dub – Lost Reality
  16. Panda Dub – Planet Pillow
  17. Buckley – 1003
  18. Buckley – Gloam
  19. Charger – Remains
  20. Dj Dimitri – Voice (Vector Mode Rmx)
  21. Mr.Phillips – 7th Day (Michael Woods Remix feat Marcella Woods?)
  22. The Music Factory – All In You (Instrumental)
  23. Steve Callaghan and Frase – the element (ian betts remix)
  24. Rene Ablaze – Aurelia (Club Mix)
