First Thing Monday: 2024-08-19

  1. pragVec – third person
  2. Spec records – nervous
  3. Spec records – Happey valley
  4. the crooked fiddle band – The Vanishing Shapes of a Better World
  5. The Crooked Fiddle Band – Puncture
  6. Dana Crowe – darlin darlin
  7. Dana Crowe – rolling in the deep
  8. The Verve Pipe – photograph
  9. The Verve Pipe – Drive You Mild
  10. Veruca Salt – The Same Person
  11. Veruca Salt – Officially Dead
  12. Vampire Weekend – M79
  13. Vampire Weekend – campus
  14. Vampire Weekend – Bryn
  15. The Killgirls – Astronaut
  16. Zac Kingston – what you meant
  17. Zac Kinsgton – dreamhouse
  18. Entrail – whiskey ride
  19. INVT, K-LONE – Muévela
  20. INVT, K-LONE – Ascenso Dub
  21. Yoosee – BB
  22. Yoosee – RWU
  23. Yoosee – 0320
  24. Allure – NMT (Abnea Mix)
  25. Impact – Live To Go
  26. DJ Erwin Featuring Shame – W.E.T.
  27. Sunstar – November Rain
  28. Charger – Remains
  29. Awesome – Nitro
