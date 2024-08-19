First Thing Monday: 2024-08-19

- pragVec – third person
- Spec records – nervous
- Spec records – Happey valley
- the crooked fiddle band – The Vanishing Shapes of a Better World
- The Crooked Fiddle Band – Puncture
- Dana Crowe – darlin darlin
- Dana Crowe – rolling in the deep
- The Verve Pipe – photograph
- The Verve Pipe – Drive You Mild
- Veruca Salt – The Same Person
- Veruca Salt – Officially Dead
- Vampire Weekend – M79
- Vampire Weekend – campus
- Vampire Weekend – Bryn
- The Killgirls – Astronaut
- Zac Kingston – what you meant
- Zac Kinsgton – dreamhouse
- Entrail – whiskey ride
- INVT, K-LONE – Muévela
- INVT, K-LONE – Ascenso Dub
- Yoosee – BB
- Yoosee – RWU
- Yoosee – 0320
- Allure – NMT (Abnea Mix)
- Impact – Live To Go
- DJ Erwin Featuring Shame – W.E.T.
- Sunstar – November Rain
- Charger – Remains
- Awesome – Nitro
