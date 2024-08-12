First Thing Monday: 2024-08-12

Written by on August 12, 2024

  1. The mirage – Hello Enid
  2. Episode six – Lucky Sunday
  3. Paradox – What’s The Rush, Dillbury?
  4. Cromagnon – Fantasy
  5. Cromagnon – Organic Sundown
  6. Jimmy McGriff – Misty
  7. Jimmy McGriff – The main squeeze
  8. the jazz crusaders – freedom sound
  9. the jazz crusaders – Congolese sermon
  10. The D-coys – I don’t want
  11. The D-coys – Bad times
  12. the super eight – after grey gardens
  13. the super eight – standard deviation
  14. the super eight – high on the hog
  15. Mark’s not here – share with you
  16. Christina Crofts – Lucy
  17. Velveteen – Amber shades
  18. Crop circles – Tidal wave
  19. Art of fighting – just say i’m right
  20. crow mountain – another day, a different road
  21. Crocodiles – Endless Flowers
  22. Mikal Cronin – get along
  23. kanka – Dub in water
  24. kanka – Talkie Walkie
  25. kanka – Aux2
  26. Main Phase – Copenhagen Big Murderah Dub
  27. Main Phase – Push Up Your Lighter
