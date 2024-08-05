First Thing Monday: 2024-08-05

  1. The premiers – Farmer John
  2. the magic mushrooms – it’s a happening
  3. rubber memory – all together
  4. sounds synonymous – tensions
  5. erik – rebel woman
  6. fiberglass vegetables – pain
  7. Luke and the apostles – not far off
  8. attack – school daze
  9. loose ends – tax man
  10. the tomcats – paint it black
  11. Foghat – Slow Ride
  12. Foghat – Drivin’ Wheel
  13. Bermuda bay – moment in time
  14. cliff racer – it won’t be long
  15. diamond skies – inner paradise
  16. Emily Davis – Arrow
  17. daystarr – the ocean
  18. daystarr – kaleidoscopic mind (remix)
  19. Dave and terry – repression
  20. Dakota star – T-13
  21. Matt & Kim – Lessons Learned
  22. Chamillionaire – Ridin’
  23. “Weird Al” Yankovic – White & Nerdy
  24. Alec Falconer – One For Codi
  25. Alec Falconer – OK Thursday
