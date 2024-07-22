First Thing Monday: 2024-07-22

Written by on July 22, 2024

  1. the creatures – ugly thing
  2. Derek’s accent – ain’t got no feeling
  3. the vagrants – respect
  4. the shadows of the knight – oh yeah
  5. Dr Puff – Untitled 4
  6. Dr Puff – Untitled 5
  7. Dr Puff – Untitled 6
  8. realist few – silent type
  9. realist few – vol. 512
  10. sprawl – Fell
  11. sprawl – tripe
  12. The Memphis suns – As i am
  13. hells hoist – the morning after
  14. A perfect circle – the package
  15. Orenda Fink – animal
  16. Black Market Dub & Wise Owl – All I Need
  17. Black Market Dub & Wise Owl – Reckoner
  18. DJ Q and Colette Lush – All That I Could
  19. DJ Q and Colette Lush (not sure who Female singer for this is?) – It’s You
  20. Albion – Terminate
  21. The Music Factory – All In You (Instrumental)
  22. Nad’s Lab – Summer’s Gone (Original)
  23. Vengaboys – Paradise (DJ Jam X & De Leon’s DuMonde Mix)
  24. DJ Tatana and Goldenguy – Dream Off – Pulsedriver Remix
  25. Vincent De Moor – Untitled 1
  26. Scooter – Cubic
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Powersurge: 2024-07-21

Current track

Title

Artist