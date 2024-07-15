First Thing Monday: 2024-07-15

Written by on July 15, 2024

  1. Morrissey–Mullen – show me how
  2. The associates – white car in Germany
  3. Sophie Zelmani – so good
  4. Zuzu’s petals – Madrid
  5. Yeasayer – Sunrise
  6. James Yuill – the ghost
  7. James Yuill – no surprise
  8. Paul Moleta – sometimes
  9. Paul Moleta – hypnotised
  10. the honey pies – Girl
  11. the honey pies – rubix cube
  12. Howl and Annie – Blusey muse
  13. Howl and Annie – Euphoria
  14. Header – Brazen head
  15. King tide – Two stepper
  16. Disciples – Blue Sky Dub
  17. Disciples – Reflections Dub
  18. Charlie Rice – Indicitive
  19. Charlie Rice – Insight Clarity
  20. Charlie Rice – B’s Attention
  21. Arjan Rietvink – Trance Files megamix
