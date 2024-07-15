First Thing Monday: 2024-07-15

- Morrissey–Mullen – show me how
- The associates – white car in Germany
- Sophie Zelmani – so good
- Zuzu’s petals – Madrid
- Yeasayer – Sunrise
- James Yuill – the ghost
- James Yuill – no surprise
- Paul Moleta – sometimes
- Paul Moleta – hypnotised
- the honey pies – Girl
- the honey pies – rubix cube
- Howl and Annie – Blusey muse
- Howl and Annie – Euphoria
- Header – Brazen head
- King tide – Two stepper
- Disciples – Blue Sky Dub
- Disciples – Reflections Dub
- Charlie Rice – Indicitive
- Charlie Rice – Insight Clarity
- Charlie Rice – B’s Attention
- Arjan Rietvink – Trance Files megamix
Reader's opinions