First Thing Monday: 2024-06-17

Written by on June 17, 2024

  1. Dickens – Opus
  2. Dickens – Genese
  3. the dictators – the next big thing
  4. the dictators – two tub man
  5. Alkira – juggernaut
  6. Alkira – Ride the lightning
  7. Andy and Marta – Kentucky
  8. Andy and Marta – Annabelle
  9. Blitzbombs – goodbye
  10. Blitzbombs – Time to Rome
  11. the bitter darlings – Semaphore
  12. the bitter darlings – Maitland
  13. dick diver – Hammock days
  14. humonic – all that remains
  15. Ikon – for eternity
  16. one inch punch – that way
  17. Lou Donaldson – musty rusty
  18. Marlena Shaw – woman of the ghetto
  19. Honey machine – Pleasure
  20. Young-holt unlimited – California montage
  21. Maxine Brown – all in my mind
  22. Manu Dibango – the panther
  23. Manu Dibango – Mboa
  24. Simon lee and Raj Gupta – Azteca
  25. sidestepper – Logozo
  26. Vibes Kartel – Come On (Da Reefa Mix)
  27. Vibes Kartel – Dis One Again
  28. Vibes Kartel – Check My Style
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Powersurge: 2024-06-16

Current track

Title

Artist