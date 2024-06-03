First Thing Monday: 2024-06-03

Written by on June 3, 2024

  1. Bill Brandon – strangest feeling
  2. Tony Borders – cheaters never win
  3. spectrum – make your stash
  4. spectrum – fiddling fool
  5. pure product – rejection
  6. the panik – modern politics
  7. New Bomb Turks – professional againster
  8. New Bomb Turks – Jinin’ Sister Fanny
  9. no doubt – don’t let me down
  10. jill scott – a long walk
  11. no man’s land – penetration
  12. Magnolia strip – Dirt
  13. the necks – rum jungle
  14. the necks – daylights
  15. new black shades – magic dust
  16. emergency rule – flag and a medal
  17. emergency rule – the zealot
  18. empty swing – Light
  19. Jeff Cheshire – Tennyson
  20. L.B.Dub Corp Ft. Kittin – Saturn to Home
  21. L.B.Dub Corp Ft. Robert Owens – You Got Me
  22. WAX – 90009A
  23. WAX – 90009B
