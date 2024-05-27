First Thing Monday: 2024-05-27

Written by on May 27, 2024

  1. Eleanor McEvoy – the rain falls
  2. Eleanor McEvoy – leaves me wondering
  3. Last dinosaurs – repair
  4. Darlia – candyman
  5. Darlia – animal kingdom
  6. Sally Dastey – sleep on the floor
  7. Magnus – ghost town
  8. Magnus – Phantasma
  9. Dash & Will – make or break
  10. cog – run (live)
  11. Dash & Will – champagne
  12. cub scouts – shuffle
  13. cults – TV dream
  14. cults – shine a light
  15. Seeds of Babylon – Two
  16. seventeen fifty seven – colours
  17. seven stories – couldn’t get arrested
  18. seven stories – everything that rises
  19. Saxxon blue – track 1
  20. Panda Dub – Sub Attack
  21. Panda Dub – Who am I
  22. Rumor Control – N-Joi (Speed Garage Mix)
  23. Direct Dub System – Ganja Saloon
  24. Cosmic Baby – Hear Yourself Dreaming
  25. Paradise 3001 – Normizon
  26. Time Warp – Birdrave
  27. The Nighttripper – The Hyperspace Megamix
  28. Mac Acid II – Radium (Acid Groove Mix)
