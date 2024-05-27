First Thing Monday: 2024-05-27

- Eleanor McEvoy – the rain falls
- Eleanor McEvoy – leaves me wondering
- Last dinosaurs – repair
- Darlia – candyman
- Darlia – animal kingdom
- Sally Dastey – sleep on the floor
- Magnus – ghost town
- Magnus – Phantasma
- Dash & Will – make or break
- cog – run (live)
- Dash & Will – champagne
- cub scouts – shuffle
- cults – TV dream
- cults – shine a light
- Seeds of Babylon – Two
- seventeen fifty seven – colours
- seven stories – couldn’t get arrested
- seven stories – everything that rises
- Saxxon blue – track 1
- Panda Dub – Sub Attack
- Panda Dub – Who am I
- Rumor Control – N-Joi (Speed Garage Mix)
- Direct Dub System – Ganja Saloon
- Cosmic Baby – Hear Yourself Dreaming
- Paradise 3001 – Normizon
- Time Warp – Birdrave
- The Nighttripper – The Hyperspace Megamix
- Mac Acid II – Radium (Acid Groove Mix)
Reader's opinions