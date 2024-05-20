First Thing Monday: 2024-05-20

  1. MC5 – I Want You Right Now
  2. MC5 – Starship
  3. Jefferson Starship – Alien
  4. Jefferson Starship – Stairway to Cleveland
  5. J Walker and the Pedestrians – rise and decline of the sun
  6. ghost in toner – generations interacting
  7. Liam Gerner – always with me
  8. the beards – This Beard Stays
  9. cults – always forever
  10. cults – high road
  11. Dawes – if i wanted someone
  12. Dawes – my way back home
  13. Dune rats – all you do
  14. Lindsay Buckland – bite the sun
  15. cub scouts – scream
  16. Panda Dub – Bongo Dub
  17. Panda Dub feat. Youyou – Natural Mystic
  18. Panda Dub – Renaissance 0.11
  19. Milion – Back In The Spot
  20. Milion – Go Fast
  21. Milion – Screecher
  22. Dj Nick – Space Vibrations Club Mix
  23. Max Savietto – Nightly
  24. DJ Subsonic – Time Traveller (extended mix)
  25. DJ SUBSONIC – Time Traveller (WAVETRAXX RMX)
  26. Ian van dahl – castles in the sky (peter luts remix)
