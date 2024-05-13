First Thing Monday: 2024-05-13

  1. transmitter – over and over
  2. transmitter – hindsight
  3. home for the def – singing waterfall
  4. Les goolies – lost highway
  5. Wendy and Bonnie – The Paisley Window Pane
  6. Wendy and Bonnie – I Realized You
  7. whitechapel – subtract and divide
  8. the white stripes – death letter
  9. Arry Wilson – when i get back home
  10. Kylie Adams Collier – mustering
  11. Kylie Adams Collier – pacific highway
  12. Industry in Motion – Industry in Motion 1-4
  13. Jan Kimberly – A1-B6
  14. Neutral Strings in Motion – Neutral Strings in Motion 1-6
  15. Then & Now / Here & There – Window Shopping
  16. Then & Now / Here & There – Public Places
  17. Then & Now / Here & There – Afternoon Tea
  18. Then & Now / Here & There – Poolside
  19. St. Maarten’s The Rolling Tones – It’s A Feeling
  20. California gold notes – WB 302
  21. Barry Adamson – Something Wicked This Way Comes
  22. Barry Adamson – walk the last mile
