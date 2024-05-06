First Thing Monday: 2024-05-06

  1. King Crimson – 21st Century Schizoid Man
  2. King Crimson – I Talk to the Wind
  3. King Crimson – Epitaph
  4. smokey wilson – go go train
  5. big daddy rucker – he made you mine
  6. The Shimmys – Saturday Date
  7. Thee Girlfriends – Knocking On My Door
  8. Thee Minks – Shiver
  9. Mama kin – I’ll be ready
  10. Mama kin – rescue
  11. the model school – smile
  12. the model school – no birds fly
  13. Wendy & Lisa – Strung Out
  14. Gin wigmore – if only
  15. the self – you might think i’m dreaming
  16. John Schumann – leigh creek road
  17. very jane – fly
  18. very jane – Driving
  19. DJ Python – Juntos
  20. DJ Python – Angel
  21. Five Seven – It’s A Lick
  22. Jahganaut & DBP – Wickedless
  23. Breaksmiths – Bump N’ Grind
