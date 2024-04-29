First Thing Monday: 2024-04-29

Written by on April 29, 2024

  1. Johnny Guitar Watson – Lone ranger
  2. Johnny Guitar Watson – Telephone bill
  3. Wheedle’s groove – humpty dumpty
  4. Wheedle’s groove – everything good is bad
  5. Gary war – sirens
  6. the flowers – criminal waste
  7. Leonie wheeler – shine your light
  8. Sharon Whatman – Rockin chair
  9. The Wheelers of Oz – Kidinabin
  10. Adrian Whitehead – gilded cage
  11. whitaker – horizon
  12. white shadows – slip away
  13. Lucifer’s fall – whispered words
  14. Lucifer’s fall – Deceiver
  15. King krill – snap on liptak
  16. King krill – AP5
  17. Plan B feat. Jen Lush – psycho happy
  18. PlanB feat. Ana Simonovska – Cloudy with a Chance of Rain
  19. Treva Whateva – Bouncing Bomb
  20. Wiley feat. Rachel – Come Lay With Me
  21. José Padilla – Voltar
  22. Silva Bumpa – Rock 2 Da Beat
  23. Silva Bumpa – What About The DJ? [Extended]
  24. Silva Bumpa + Megan Wroe – Without U [Extended]
  25. dj-shog – This Is My Sound (Original Club Mix)
  26. Modulation – Spirits (Cosmicman Remix)
  27. SignalRunners – Untitled (Original Mix) (2005)
  28. Dj Tatana feat Goldenguy – Dream off (Liquid Child remix)
  29. Cj Stone – Shining Star (Justin K & DJ K-Mixx Remix)
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Prison Show: 2024-04-28

Current track

Title

Artist