First Thing Monday: 2024-04-22

Written by on April 22, 2024

  1. Parliament – little ole country boy
  2. Parliament – moonshine heather
  3. Grover Washington Jr. – hydra
  4. Grover Washington Jr. – a secret place
  5. Berry Lipman & His Orchestra – Everblue
  6. Alan Hawkshaw – Alto glide
  7. Walter Murphy – Suite Love Symphony
  8. Polish Radio Orchestra – Banana-Boy
  9. Budapest Radio Orchestra – Expectation
  10. Orchestra Addy Flor – Chica Do Verrao
  11. Orchestra Pete Jacques – Cool Touch
  12. Robin Jap – Holiday Samba
  13. Budapest Radio Orchestra – Soft Lights
  14. Ben Cooper And His Orchestra – A Long Cigarette
  15. Burns Grossart Williams – Light as a feather
  16. Orchester Lee Kirk – Symphonie
  17. Orchester Lee Kirk – Valse Parisienne
  18. Orchester Ray Connell – Patsy
  19. Ben Cooper And His Orchestra – Fine Ruby
  20. Polish Radio Orchestra – My Girl, Suzy
  21. Minky G and Rosco – it started with you
  22. Jen Mize and Mark Sholtez – Piensa en mi
  23. wharves – buildings
  24. michael waugh – footy trip
  25. Michael Waugh – willy’s chickens
  26. tiny tin lady – seven weeks of strip poker
  27. the ting tings – be the one
  28. the ting tings – we walk
  29. we are loud whispers – modern world
  30. MJ Nebreda – No Hicimos Nada
  31. MJ Nebreda – Suerte Buena
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Powersurge: 2024-04-21

Current track

Title

Artist