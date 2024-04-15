First Thing Monday: 2024-04-15

- Zeena Parkins – Kura Skymning 4
- Zeena Parkins – Concave-convexed 1
- Mel Parsons – dream find
- New yeller – the miracle
- Pony up! – going nowhere
- Pony up! – swans
- datura4 – wolfman woogie
- datura4 – mother medusa
- Daniel Dawes – stars
- nightbug – endless afternoon
- Emile Nelson – your life
- nightbug – parallels
- The Kinks – Dandy
- The Kinks – Rainy Day In June
- The Kinks – Death Of A Clown
- monkey puzzle tree – reverie
- monkey puzzle tree – Dorian tango
- somnium – perfect pair
- somnium – Swanson child
- Gary Bartz NTU Troop – celestial blues
- Gil Scott-Heron – the bottle
- Patrice Rushen – Haw-right now
- Acid Coco – Hoy Como Siempre
- Acid Coco – Cara Dura
- Acid Coco – Soñando
- DJ Pooch – Tonights the night
- DJ Pooch – Let the bass roll
- Oceantied – Reality
- SUCHI – Make It Thru
Reader's opinions