First Thing Monday: 2024-04-15

Written by on April 15, 2024

  1. Zeena Parkins – Kura Skymning 4
  2. Zeena Parkins – Concave-convexed 1
  3. Mel Parsons – dream find
  4. New yeller – the miracle
  5. Pony up! – going nowhere
  6. Pony up! – swans
  7. datura4 – wolfman woogie
  8. datura4 – mother medusa
  9. Daniel Dawes – stars
  10. nightbug – endless afternoon
  11. Emile Nelson – your life
  12. nightbug – parallels
  13. The Kinks – Dandy
  14. The Kinks – Rainy Day In June
  15. The Kinks – Death Of A Clown
  16. monkey puzzle tree – reverie
  17. monkey puzzle tree – Dorian tango
  18. somnium – perfect pair
  19. somnium – Swanson child
  20. Gary Bartz NTU Troop – celestial blues
  21. Gil Scott-Heron – the bottle
  22. Patrice Rushen – Haw-right now
  23. Acid Coco – Hoy Como Siempre
  24. Acid Coco – Cara Dura
  25. Acid Coco – Soñando
  26. DJ Pooch – Tonights the night
  27. DJ Pooch – Let the bass roll
  28. Oceantied – Reality
  29. SUCHI – Make It Thru
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Powersurge: 2024-04-14

Current track

Title

Artist