First Thing Monday: 2024-04-01

Written by on April 1, 2024

  1. Parsley sound – platonic rate
  2. Parsley sound – you’re not lost
  3. the partisans – power and the greed
  4. the partisans – mindless violence
  5. Anthony Priwer – don’t let go too soon
  6. Anthony Priwer – waiting in the wings
  7. Linda Rankin – Little one
  8. Thursaday’s friend – romeo
  9. Thursaday’s friend – sticks
  10. the timbers – things to come
  11. the timbers – gallentry
  12. the timbers – shepherd of the seas
  13. youth for a price – Oh Yeah
  14. Blam Blam Blam – Motivation
  15. Rhythm Method – Carousel
  16. Titian Payne’s Big Zydeco Express – respect
  17. Titian Payne’s Big Zydeco Express – hoodoo
  18. Dan parsons – run with me
  19. Dan parsons – firestarter
  20. the paradise motel – bad light
  21. the paradise motel – circles
  22. Acid Coco – Yo Bailo Sola
  23. Acid Coco – Solo Estas Tu
  24. Acid Coco – La Chancla
  25. Mar’One ft. Borscher – Gas Me Up
  26. Mar’One ft. SOUTHEAST HAYES – Foolish
  27. Mar’One ft. ellaime – Intimidated
  28. Time Warp – The Owls Are Not What They Seem
  29. Cosmic Baby – Hear Yourself Dreaming
  30. Paradise 3001 – Normizon
  31. Time Warp – Birdrave
  32. The Nighttripper – The Hyperspace Megamix
