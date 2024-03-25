First Thing Monday: 2024-03-25

Written by on March 25, 2024

  1. New York dolls – red patent leather
  2. New York Dolls – on fire
  3. New York Dolls – something else
  4. freak out – Son of Mr Green genes
  5. freak out – fresh garbage
  6. sweet feeling – all so long ago
  7. Rupert’s people – reflections of charles brown
  8. Stelvio Cipriani – Poliziotto senza paura (Seq. 3)
  9. Stelvio Cipriani – Poliziotto senza paura (Seq. 6)
  10. Rupert’s people – reflections of charles brown
  11. wild wind – a drink or two
  12. brownout – olvidalo
  13. The Jimmy Castor Bunch – potential
  14. billy preston – can’t she tell
  15. the pazant brothers – you’ve got to do your best
  16. Little sister – you’re the one
  17. Junior Parker – taxman
  18. james thompson, gene chandler – get down
  19. St. Maarten’s The Rolling Tones – It’s A Feeling
  20. groove merchant – Bean’s
  21. Little milton – bad water
  22. Jimmy McGriff – the bird wave
  23. Martha Reeves – keep on movin’ on
  24. Epoca de ouro ensemble and guests – Aperto de mao
  25. Magic Soul Orchestra – The Head
  26. No Logo – Easy
  27. Ell Murphy – Pressure (Extended Mix)
  28. Ell Murphy – Good2Me (Extended Mix)
  29. Paradise 3001 – Cherry High
  30. Nico – Mind Flux
  31. Wax – Insider
  32. Time Warp – Warp #4
  33. Paradise 3001 – Beautification (Sunrise)
