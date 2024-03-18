First Thing Monday: 2024-03-18

March 18, 2024

  1. feiloka – undertow
  2. feiloka – right by your side
  3. icecream hands – embarrassment head
  4. Ikon – psychic vampire
  5. Lavers – stars on parade
  6. free drinks – aliensZ
  7. free drinks – fight the wave
  8. hot roddy piper – Pilled out
  9. fith – bright skies
  10. fith – it’s all in my head
  11. Bromham – the eagle and the otter
  12. Bromham – you and i
  13. Lily and Madeline – nothing but time
  14. Lily and Madeline – spirited away
  15. Limbeck – trouble
  16. phantom tollbooth – atom bomb professor
  17. scout niblett – just do it
  18. Sade – Is it a Crime (S!RENE Edit)
  19. Little Simz – Two Worlds Apart (S!RENE Edit)
  20. Cleo Sol – In Your Arms (S!RENE Edit)
  21. Solange – Beltway (S!RENE Edit)
  22. DUB INVASION RECORDS – COSMO II
  23. Fonzo, Yemz – Ms Jackson
  24. DJ Cosworth – Hipnotico
  25. DJ Cosworth – Ruff & Rugged
  26. Letticia – Colour Of My Dreams
  27. Sunscreen Vs. Push – Please Save Me
  28. Maglev – Levitate
  29. Delerium Feat. Rani – Underwater (Rank 1 Mix)
  30. Svenson & Gielen – Twisted
