First Thing Monday: 2024-03-11

Written by on March 11, 2024

  1. John Otway & Wild Willy Barrett – Really free
  2. John Otway & Wild Willy Barrett – Gypsy
  3. Whirlywirld – big gun action
  4. Whirlywirld – boys of the badlands
  5. thierry muller – breaking point part 1
  6. thierry muller – mescalito
  7. joy division – auto-suggestion
  8. thursdays – perfection
  9. the numbers – Govt. boy
  10. the numbers – private eyes
  11. the numbers – guerilla
  12. television – elevation
  13. television – guiding light
  14. the desperate bicycles – occupied territory
  15. the desperate bicycles – skill
  16. the tangerine zoo – can’t you see
  17. the underground – Easy
  18. Lance – fireball
  19. zebra – Helter skelter
  20. thor – Lick it
  21. If – what can a friend say
  22. if – waterfall
  23. Stelvio Cipriani – Poliziotto senza paura (Seq. 3)
  24. Stelvio Cipriani – Poliziotto senza paura (Seq. 5)
  25. Stelvio Cipriani – Poliziotto senza paura (Seq. 8)
  26. Jimmy McGriff – fat cakes
  27. Jimmy McGriff – new volume
  28. isaac hayes – pursuit of
  29. Edwin Starr – easin’ in
  30. José Padilla – Voltar
  31. No Logo – Easy
  32. DJ Guy – Oct 1993 – METAL XR tape Side A Track 7
  33. Flora FM – Cross Antennae
