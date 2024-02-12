First Thing Monday: 2024-02-12

Written by on February 12, 2024

  1. project mayhem – rat race
  2. north Mississippi all stars – be so glad
  3. Roky Erickson – burn the flames
  4. eskimo joe – turn up your stereo
  5. eskimo joe – getaway
  6. orbit 88 – look at life
  7. orbit 88 – millionaire
  8. Stand Atlantic – tonight we stay
  9. the state versus – first place
  10. Glenn Skuthorpe – sins of my ways
  11. sleepless – blake st
  12. sleepless – treasure
  13. Datura4 – west coast highway cosmic
  14. Datura4 – Wolfman Woogie
  15. Kimya Dawson – Year 10
  16. the dead maggies – Solomon Blay
  17. Dash & Will – painful
  18. Dash & Will – pick you up
  19. Dub Dentist – mankind
  20. Dub Dentist – eddie the cat
  21. the product G & B – cluck cluck (instrumental)
  22. Sensa – Groovin’
  23. Conducta – Vitamin C
  24. Minista – The Hanging Tree
  25. The Trip – Big Buzz
  26. The Trip – Who Got The Funk?
  27. The Prodigy – No Good (Start the Dance)
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Prison Show: 2024-02-11

Current track

Title

Artist