First Thing Monday: 2024-01-29

- Marinetti – Reel I
- The Guess Who – no time
- The Guess Who – Pain train
- harmony grass – what a groovy day
- the freshmen – Mr Beverly’s heavy days
- crackling static fuzz – high flyer
- Desert Dogs – it just ain’t right
- Days to come – lost in space
- wagons – never been to Spain
- Waax – holy sick
- Waax – CC thugs
- valvolux – handline
- valiant – Shirley’s boyfriend
- valiant – life at parties
- Phillippa nihill – Dreaming
- Alice Night – I’d do it all again
- Prince Fatty feat. Shniece and Horseman – Mercedes Benz
- Panda Dub X Roots Raid FT. Cookah & Likkle Ferguson – Rooty Cowboy
- Holloway – Beans
- Holloway – Trinco
- Protean Sound – Drums in the Deep
- Protean Sound – Arcs
