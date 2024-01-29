First Thing Monday: 2024-01-29

Written by on January 29, 2024

  1. Marinetti – Reel I
  2. The Guess Who – no time
  3. The Guess Who – Pain train
  4. harmony grass – what a groovy day
  5. the freshmen – Mr Beverly’s heavy days
  6. crackling static fuzz – high flyer
  7. Desert Dogs – it just ain’t right
  8. Days to come – lost in space
  9. wagons – never been to Spain
  10. Waax – holy sick
  11. Waax – CC thugs
  12. valvolux – handline
  13. valiant – Shirley’s boyfriend
  14. valiant – life at parties
  15. Phillippa nihill – Dreaming
  16. Alice Night – I’d do it all again
  17. Prince Fatty feat. Shniece and Horseman – Mercedes Benz
  18. Panda Dub X Roots Raid FT. Cookah & Likkle Ferguson – Rooty Cowboy
  19. Holloway – Beans
  20. Holloway – Trinco
  21. Protean Sound – Drums in the Deep
  22. Protean Sound – Arcs
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Powersurge: 2024-01-28

Current track

Title

Artist