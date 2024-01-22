First Thing Monday: 2024-01-22

Written by on January 22, 2024

  1. Bamboos – Virginia
  2. Mutants of desire – Babylon
  3. shake 288 – no death
  4. Poles apart – waterfall
  5. the garden path – what do you want to hear
  6. Blame Stella – when the hammer hits
  7. pink fairies – between the lines
  8. roogalator – Cincinnati fatback
  9. Gray Fox – Hawg Frog
  10. Link wray – fire and brimstone
  11. dirty fiend – fallen from grace
  12. dirty fiend – why?
  13. dirty circus – walking alone
  14. dirty circus – Honey pearl
  15. the dirty bits – introducing the dirty bits
  16. chimes – woke up this morning
  17. Dorothy norwood – come and go with me
  18. Jackie Moore – clean up your own yard
  19. Roy Ayers – coffy is the color
  20. Roy Ayers – Pricilla’s theme
  21. Dubmarine – signals
  22. Dubmarine – covert ops
  23. Sleazy Wonder – Mind The Dub
  24. Sleazy Wonder – Tell Me Why
  25. Sleazy Wonder – In Da House
  26. Dimensions feat MC Bronco – Show Me (Steve Gurley Remix)
  27. Large Joints – We Can Dance
  28. JJ Louis & DJ Compass – Ready Or Not
