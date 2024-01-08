First Thing Monday: 2024-01-08

  1. the wrong numbers – the way i feel
  2. Scotlind yarde – shadows in the dark
  3. Bo Allen – i hope you’re proud
  4. the gang of saints – yes, it’s too bad
  5. Linda Mizzi – fisherman
  6. Minority tradition – home bound
  7. Minority tradition – strangers once
  8. Tara Jane O’Neill – without a push
  9. Tara Jane O’Neill – the poisoned mine
  10. Jethro Pickett – France
  11. Jethro Pickett – the mystic’s trip
  12. One dog one bone – Edward John Eyre
  13. Craig Atkins – Horizon
  14. Jackson Zumdish – Flyblown
  15. Jackson Zumdish – The House Detective
  16. Ryan Martin John – recommended friends
  17. Ryan Martin John – serendipity
  18. Chaser – Blue Planet
  19. Herbert – The Last Beat
  20. Kaskade – Tonight
  21. Rithma – Dream Again
  22. DJ Pooch – Tonights the night
  23. DJ Pooch – Let the bass roll
  24. Wodda – Champion Phase
  25. Wodda – Whatever DJ
  26. Wodda – Airbase Anthem
  27. raffen – you better believe
  28. Rob Brizzi feat. Anna Rizzo – Lover that you are (CP Brothers remix)
