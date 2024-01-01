First Thing Monday: 2024-01-01

- widdershins – fox trot
- rat cat – dead dog standing
- honeys – gone away
- Dan Warner – victim of myself
- Thom Lion & the Tamers – fruition
- Megan Washington – who are you
- critical analysis – police state
- wasted monday – trigger you
- the delicates – unmoved by earthquakes
- the delicates – mainly fiction
- the delicates – i could draw you a diagram
- Madeline Bell & Alan Parker – That’s What Friends Are For
- Keith Mansfield – Incidental Backcloth No. 3
- Alan Hawkshaw – Destination Venus
- John Cameron – Half Forgotten Daydreams
- Johnny Pearson – Heavy Action
- the troubadours – no names bar
- the east side symphony – hot pants road
- steppen stones – darlin oh darlin
- cold bold and together – let’s backtrack
- unfinished business – holding on
- Beatfanatic – Jugando Capoeira
- the nomad – session 001
- Soulstice – Tenderly
- Andy Caldwell – Tropicalis
- KP – I Need A Rhythm
- Victor Romeo – Inside You
- Ste Gee & Sean Coy – Last Night
- Bass Collective – We Came Here
Reader's opinions