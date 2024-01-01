First Thing Monday: 2024-01-01

January 1, 2024

  1. widdershins – fox trot
  2. rat cat – dead dog standing
  3. honeys – gone away
  4. Dan Warner – victim of myself
  5. Thom Lion & the Tamers – fruition
  6. Megan Washington – who are you
  7. critical analysis – police state
  8. wasted monday – trigger you
  9. the delicates – unmoved by earthquakes
  10. the delicates – mainly fiction
  11. the delicates – i could draw you a diagram
  12. Madeline Bell & Alan Parker – That’s What Friends Are For
  13. Keith Mansfield – Incidental Backcloth No. 3
  14. Alan Hawkshaw – Destination Venus
  15. John Cameron – Half Forgotten Daydreams
  16. Johnny Pearson – Heavy Action
  17. the troubadours – no names bar
  18. the east side symphony – hot pants road
  19. steppen stones – darlin oh darlin
  20. cold bold and together – let’s backtrack
  21. unfinished business – holding on
  22. Beatfanatic – Jugando Capoeira
  23. the nomad – session 001
  24. Soulstice – Tenderly
  25. Andy Caldwell – Tropicalis
  26. KP – I Need A Rhythm
  27. Victor Romeo – Inside You
  28. Ste Gee & Sean Coy – Last Night
  29. Bass Collective – We Came Here
