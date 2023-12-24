First Thing Monday: 2023-12-24

December 24, 2023

  1. the attic sounds – shadows
  2. piggy bank – thoughts of you
  3. the oxford five – the world I’ve planned
  4. the reaction – advertising man
  5. the ivy league – my world fell down
  6. Mia Dyson – precious thing
  7. Dyson Stringer Cloher – crazy horse
  8. Dyson Stringer Cloher – you change me
  9. Dyson Stringer Cloher – save me from what i want
  10. Dylan’s second agenda – taking hold
  11. the back valley scribes – play me a song Ma
  12. Maslow – the hustler
  13. the new graces – Misty
  14. sicarus – one full revolution
  15. the ray mann three – soapbox
  16. the Mandelas – so the story goes
  17. Drew-id meets Dynamic thrills – Base to rudie
  18. heavyweight champion – hassle dub
  19. Farhot feat. Ms. Dynamite – Pain Killer
  20. Clipz ft Ms Dynamite, Ms Banks, Jaykae – Again
  21. Dylan Fogarty – Hidden
  22. Dylan Fogarty – Thaxtead
  23. DJ Dimitri – Voice (Say Yeahhh)
  24. Dj Dimitri – Voice (Vector Mode Rmx)
  25. Scooter – Faster Harder Scooter (Club Mix)
  26. DJ Erwin – S.P.A.N.K.
  27. Van Gils, De Goeij – I Don’t Need You Any More Olmec Heads Remix
  28. Marc N´Ace – Take Me High (Eric Sneo´s Treatment)
