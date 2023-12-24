First Thing Monday: 2023-12-24

- the attic sounds – shadows
- piggy bank – thoughts of you
- the oxford five – the world I’ve planned
- the reaction – advertising man
- the ivy league – my world fell down
- Mia Dyson – precious thing
- Dyson Stringer Cloher – crazy horse
- Dyson Stringer Cloher – you change me
- Dyson Stringer Cloher – save me from what i want
- Dylan’s second agenda – taking hold
- the back valley scribes – play me a song Ma
- Maslow – the hustler
- the new graces – Misty
- sicarus – one full revolution
- the ray mann three – soapbox
- the Mandelas – so the story goes
- Drew-id meets Dynamic thrills – Base to rudie
- heavyweight champion – hassle dub
- Farhot feat. Ms. Dynamite – Pain Killer
- Clipz ft Ms Dynamite, Ms Banks, Jaykae – Again
- Dylan Fogarty – Hidden
- Dylan Fogarty – Thaxtead
- DJ Dimitri – Voice (Say Yeahhh)
- Dj Dimitri – Voice (Vector Mode Rmx)
- Scooter – Faster Harder Scooter (Club Mix)
- DJ Erwin – S.P.A.N.K.
- Van Gils, De Goeij – I Don’t Need You Any More Olmec Heads Remix
- Marc N´Ace – Take Me High (Eric Sneo´s Treatment)
