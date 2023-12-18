First Thing Monday: 2023-12-18

Written by on December 18, 2023

  1. Natalie merchant – king of may
  2. Natalie merchant – thick as thieves
  3. superchunk – Rosemarie
  4. superchunk – crossed wires
  5. isenho – miscommunications
  6. ironbird – deluded
  7. ironbird – sucker punch
  8. chris smith – living dead blues
  9. snow and co – patterns
  10. kinetic playground – believe
  11. Kalis – Danny
  12. kahiwa – dreadnought
  13. the scabs – drink too much
  14. The seeds of Babylon – cloudy daze
  15. Alan Parker – That’s what friends are for
  16. Brian Bennett – Nuplex
  17. Johnny Pearson – Rock Climb
  18. Klaus Weiss Sounds & Percussion – Morning 1 / Morning 2
  19. Juan Erlando & His Latin Band – Brazil Express
  20. Les Baxter – Freeway To Rio
  21. Quincy Jones and Valerie Simpson – what’s going on?
  22. The Funky Lowlives – Saturn Return
  23. Deela – African Chant
  24. sensa – Actin’ Shady
  25. Higgo – dynamite
  26. Sully – Extant
  27. Sully – Stop
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Powersurge: 2023-12-17

Current track

Title

Artist