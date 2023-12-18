First Thing Monday: 2023-12-18

- Natalie merchant – king of may
- Natalie merchant – thick as thieves
- superchunk – Rosemarie
- superchunk – crossed wires
- isenho – miscommunications
- ironbird – deluded
- ironbird – sucker punch
- chris smith – living dead blues
- snow and co – patterns
- kinetic playground – believe
- Kalis – Danny
- kahiwa – dreadnought
- the scabs – drink too much
- The seeds of Babylon – cloudy daze
- Alan Parker – That’s what friends are for
- Brian Bennett – Nuplex
- Johnny Pearson – Rock Climb
- Klaus Weiss Sounds & Percussion – Morning 1 / Morning 2
- Juan Erlando & His Latin Band – Brazil Express
- Les Baxter – Freeway To Rio
- Quincy Jones and Valerie Simpson – what’s going on?
- The Funky Lowlives – Saturn Return
- Deela – African Chant
- sensa – Actin’ Shady
- Higgo – dynamite
- Sully – Extant
- Sully – Stop
