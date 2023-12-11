First Thing Monday: 2023-12-11

- the marmalade – Laughing man
- TJ assembly – Ginger
- Billy Thorpe and the Aztecs – the dawn song
- Billy Thorpe and the Aztecs – time to live
- NFI – punk rocks
- NFI – big problems
- no basis – Daggy
- no basis – no basis theme
- no basis – species B
- Scott O’Hara – the long winter
- Alan O’Toole – fortunate son
- old school – dressed for success
- the vandas – Leaving
- the veebees – drive thru bottlo
- the veebees – beer o’clock
- ashley davies – c special
- GG Davies – I wish you well
- Knocksteady Zencast Vol. 2: Ninja Funk & Gangster Ballads: Ode to the Brotherland – Impending Doom Funk Intro
- Knocksteady Zencast Vol. 2: Ninja Funk & Gangster Ballads: Ode to the Brotherland – Dirty, Fuzzy Guitar Funk
- Knocksteady Zencast Vol. 2: Ninja Funk & Gangster Ballads: Ode to the Brotherland – Flute Funk
- Al Jarreau & Trio – Take Five
- Matilda Haywood – Can You Handle It
- Frank McDonald, Chris Rae & Gerry Shury – Fast Drive
- John Saunders – Gun Man
- Nick Ingman – Tense Preparation
- Irakere – taka taka ta
- side stepper – Logozo
- stereo MCs – Fever (steve hillage remix)
- The Ganja Kru – Super Sharp Shooter (Pj Bridger Refix)
- Palermo – Bayer Session
- Palermo – Cherry Cola
