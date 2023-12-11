First Thing Monday: 2023-12-11

December 11, 2023

  1. the marmalade – Laughing man
  2. TJ assembly – Ginger
  3. Billy Thorpe and the Aztecs – the dawn song
  4. Billy Thorpe and the Aztecs – time to live
  5. NFI – punk rocks
  6. NFI – big problems
  7. no basis – Daggy
  8. no basis – no basis theme
  9. no basis – species B
  10. Scott O’Hara – the long winter
  11. Alan O’Toole – fortunate son
  12. old school – dressed for success
  13. the vandas – Leaving
  14. the veebees – drive thru bottlo
  15. the veebees – beer o’clock
  16. ashley davies – c special
  17. GG Davies – I wish you well
  18. Knocksteady Zencast Vol. 2: Ninja Funk & Gangster Ballads: Ode to the Brotherland – Impending Doom Funk Intro
  19. Knocksteady Zencast Vol. 2: Ninja Funk & Gangster Ballads: Ode to the Brotherland – Dirty, Fuzzy Guitar Funk
  20. Knocksteady Zencast Vol. 2: Ninja Funk & Gangster Ballads: Ode to the Brotherland – Flute Funk
  21. Al Jarreau & Trio – Take Five
  22. Matilda Haywood – Can You Handle It
  23. Frank McDonald, Chris Rae & Gerry Shury – Fast Drive
  24. John Saunders – Gun Man
  25. Nick Ingman – Tense Preparation
  26. Irakere – taka taka ta
  27. side stepper – Logozo
  28. stereo MCs – Fever (steve hillage remix)
  29. The Ganja Kru – Super Sharp Shooter (Pj Bridger Refix)
  30. Palermo – Bayer Session
  31. Palermo – Cherry Cola
