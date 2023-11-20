First Thing Monday: 2023-11-20

Written by on November 20, 2023

  1. trick shot – devil is in the detail
  2. sicarus – Tank
  3. Philip H Bleek – Blessings
  4. Carl Dover and three deep – neon gold
  5. Carl Dover and three deep – white line fever
  6. Buddy & Julie Miller – dirty water
  7. megadeth – sleepwalker
  8. microwave jenny – when you don’t call
  9. microwave jenny – valium whispers
  10. mesmere – keepsakes
  11. mesmere – ransome
  12. Catherine Traicos – Gone
  13. Catherine Traicos – books that i read
  14. Acid Coco – Yo Bailo Sola
  15. Acid Coco – Sin Salida
  16. Acid Coco – Solo Estas Tu
  17. Dubplate Pressure – Touch It
  18. Dubplate Pressure – Murder Tune
  19. Direct Dub System – Jungle Juice
  20. Direct Dub System – Distinction
  21. Hellracer – Stronger
  22. Hellracer – Me And I
  23. Vigo – To Be House (Magnetic Pulstar Remix)
  24. Voyager – Endless (Millenium Mix)
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Powersurge: 2023-11-19

Current track

Title

Artist