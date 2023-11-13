First Thing Monday: 2023-11-13

Written by on November 13, 2023

  1. the who – i can see for miles
  2. the who – I can’t reach you
  3. the sandals – house of painted glass
  4. Chad and Jeremy – Rest in peace
  5. trailer park – yearning in C major
  6. trailer park – waiting
  7. Dan Warner – almost autumn days
  8. Jeremy Neale feat. Go violets – in stranger times
  9. nebo – the show
  10. the american public – roadside picnic
  11. virgin black – and i am suffering
  12. we grow up – little vanity
  13. already gone – fine line
  14. Wildbirds & Peacedrums – Tiny holes in this world
  15. Dar williams – Empire
  16. Kingman. ft Nuru Spicy – We Gonna Fly
  17. Tropicali Crew – Mama Si Ja (Instrumental)
  18. The Sunburst Band – Strollin’
  19. Deadbeats – I Can Break It Down
  20. TMSV – Rave CTRL
  21. TMSV – Supernova
  22. Shy FX – Balaclava (Rumor Control Bootleg)
  23. ATC – Around The World (Rumor Control Bootleg)
  24. D.I.Y.S. – Play With Me (Club Mix)
  25. CJ Stone – Into The Sea (Potatoheads Deep Bass Mix)
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Prison Show: 2023-11-12

Current track

Title

Artist