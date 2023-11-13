First Thing Monday: 2023-11-13

- the who – i can see for miles
- the who – I can’t reach you
- the sandals – house of painted glass
- Chad and Jeremy – Rest in peace
- trailer park – yearning in C major
- trailer park – waiting
- Dan Warner – almost autumn days
- Jeremy Neale feat. Go violets – in stranger times
- nebo – the show
- the american public – roadside picnic
- virgin black – and i am suffering
- we grow up – little vanity
- already gone – fine line
- Wildbirds & Peacedrums – Tiny holes in this world
- Dar williams – Empire
- Kingman. ft Nuru Spicy – We Gonna Fly
- Tropicali Crew – Mama Si Ja (Instrumental)
- The Sunburst Band – Strollin’
- Deadbeats – I Can Break It Down
- TMSV – Rave CTRL
- TMSV – Supernova
- Shy FX – Balaclava (Rumor Control Bootleg)
- ATC – Around The World (Rumor Control Bootleg)
- D.I.Y.S. – Play With Me (Club Mix)
- CJ Stone – Into The Sea (Potatoheads Deep Bass Mix)
