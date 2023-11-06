First Thing Monday: 2023-11-06

Written by on November 6, 2023

  1. spark and ember – in knots
  2. Radics – take your time
  3. Quiet child – underage and well behaved
  4. Quiet child – busy streets
  5. Quiet child – Was inner
  6. Paula standing – ancient history
  7. The Texettes – redwood holla
  8. Nick and Liesl – Most of my life
  9. Philippa Nihill – all i have
  10. new war – Josef’s hands
  11. Nikko – wedding song
  12. the new pornographers – whiteout conditions
  13. Joanna Newsom – goose eggs
  14. Vic J – No Se Ve
  15. BigStar, Ziel & Eliomar Feat Mike Moonnight – Solo Tu
  16. Vic J – Su Artista
  17. Soul Mass Transit System – Come Together As One
  18. Soul Mass Transit System – I Get High
  19. Rumor Control – The Satisfyer
  20. Rumor Control – FourXfor The Rave
  21. Vengaboys – Paradise (DJ Jam X & De Leon’s DuMonde Mix)
  22. Rocco – Everybody (Club Mix)
  23. Fahrenheit 66 – Contact (Network Mix)
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Powersurge: 2023-11-05

Current track

Title

Artist